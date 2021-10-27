James Blunt dances ‘Coração Cachorro’ and says he will send ‘bank details’ to the authors of the hit – É Hit

the hit ‘Dog Heart’, interpreted by Matheus Fernandes and Ávine Vinny, gained international repercussion and was noticed even by the English pop star James Blunt. Look above.

The artist congratulated the success of the forró, but stated that he would “send the bank details”, suggesting a supposed plagiarism of the song. Chorus uses an excerpt from the melody of ‘Same Mistake’, music recorded by Blunt in 2007. Video was published in jest on TikTok.

In Ceará, bubblegum music was even contagious to TV presenter Verdes Mares, Luiz Esteves, who took a risk in the dance orchestrated by Ávine, in a live edition of CE1.

The composition “Coração Cachorro” is signed by Fellipe Panda, Daniel dos Versos, Felipe Love, Breno Lucena, PG do Carmo and Riquinho da Rima. A clip was recorded in Fortaleza at the beginning of September this year.

First place on Spotify Brazil

The bubble gum letter has won social networks since the release announced by the columnist João Lima Neto, in September 9th. The howling chorus, similar to the composition “Same Mistake” by James Blunt, triggers the affective memory of the listener.

On October 10th, the composition reached the first place on Spotify’s “Top Brasil” playlist. Success is also registered abroad. Forrozeiros are in the 58th position in the “Top Global” of the app. The duo from Ceará is placed above songs by names like Eminem (136th place) and Kanye West (60th place).