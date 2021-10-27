James Blunt posts a video dancing to the hit “Coração Cachorro” and says: “I’ll send bank details”

The success of “Coração Cachorro”, a song by Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes, is indisputable. The track, which went viral on social media and even gained choreography, uses a melodic excerpt from the hit “Same Mistake”, released by James Blunt back in 2007. The Brit even discovered that ‘forró’ is at the top of the Brazilian charts and took the opportunity to play with the situation.

In a video posted yesterday (26) on TikTok, James appears playing the guitar and singing the chorus of his composition. Soon after, comes the “howl” of the Brazilians. “I loved! Good thing! Do you always come here? I’m from England. Destroyed. See you at the bar”, says Blunt as clips from the “Coração Cachorro” video are shown. Excited, the musician also tries to take the steps that accompany the duo’s single. Already in the caption of the publication, he wrote: “Congratulations on number 1 guys! I will send you my bank details soon…”. Watch:

@jamesblunt Congratulations on the No.1, guys! Will send my bank details shortly… #coracaocachorro #latecoracao #fyp #fy ♬ Heart Dog – Avine Vinny & Matheus Fernandes

Despite the joking tone present in James’ post, it is not known if the artist, in fact, will claim co-authorship of “Coração Cachorro”. At G1, the authors of the piseiro (Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love) admitted the “quote” of Blunt in the chorus, but denied that there is plagiarism. There is even no credit for English in the composition.

“At the time of “auuuu”, for sure, the inspiration is in James Blunt. Only she’s just a quote. Music is not a version. It’s a game of melody, voice, the barking dog. It has a whole context, a meaning until you get to “auuuu”. So much so that the melody at the beginning is different. You can’t put one song on top of another and play it. They clash, they are not the same“, argued Daniel dos Verses.

Sony, the music’s publisher, claimed the same: “It’s not a version, just a quote, so there’s no credit”. Ávine, one of the interpreters of the Brazilian hit, said that a contact was made with Blunt’s team, and that everything “it was right“.

Compare the two singles: