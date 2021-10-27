Japanese nuclear disarmament defender and Hiroshima survivor dies | World

Sunao Tsuboi, a Japanese supporter of nuclear disarmament and a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, died aged 96, an organization for victims of the nuclear bomb announced on Wednesday.

Tsuboi, who met former US President Barack Obama during his visit to Hiroshima in 2016, “died on Saturday of anemia,” said a director of Nihon Hidankyo, which brings together organizations for victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

On August 6, 1945, Tsuboi, aged 20, was at the Hiroshima College of Engineering when the Americans dropped the first atomic bomb in history.

The bomb turned the city into an inferno and caused thousands of deaths.

“I suffered burns all over my body,” Tsuboi said in 2016, recalling the explosion.

The Little Boy bomb killed nearly 140,000 people in the port city. Many victims died on the spot, and several as a result of injuries or radiation over the next few weeks and months.

Three days later, US military forces dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki (southwest), an attack that caused 74,000 deaths.

The two bombs, with an unprecedented power of destruction at that time, led Emperor Hirohito to announce, on August 15, 1945, to his subjects that he had surrendered to the Allies, which marked the end of World War II