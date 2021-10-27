Japanese princess marries commoner and loses title

Japanese Princess Mako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, quietly married a commoner this Tuesday (October 26), saying the union – postponed for three years due to controversy and criticism – was a “necessary choice”.

Upon marrying her former university classmate Kei Komuro, 30-year-old Princess Mako adopted her husband’s surname and lost her royal title, as provided for in Japanese imperial legislation for women.

The law also states that only men can succeed to the throne, and children of women in Japan’s imperial family who marry commoners are not included. Next in line for the imperial succession are Mako’s father, Prince Akishino, and the princess’s brother, Prince Hisahito.

Mako and Komuro also broke tradition by giving up traditional rituals and ceremonies at royal weddings. Furthermore, amid criticism from many who consider marriage inappropriate, the princess turned down a kind of dowry worth around 1.3 million dollars, which is usually paid to women who leave the imperial family after marriage.

In the morning, Mako was seen leaving the imperial palace wearing a pale blue dress and holding a bouquet. She bowed to her parents, Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and hugged her sister Kako.

According to the Imperial Domestic Agency, Mako and Kei Komuro’s marriage certificate was submitted to a palace official and made official.

“For me, Kei is irreplaceable. For us, our marriage was a necessary choice for us to live while nurturing our hearts,” the princess said at a television press conference after the wedding.

“I love Mako. I will only live once and I want to spend my life with someone I love”, Komuro declared, saying he hopes to build a family with the princess and will do “anything to support her”.

financial scandal

Mako and Komuro, who were classmates at Tokyo International Christian University, announced in September 2017 that they intended to get married. At first, the engagement was widely celebrated, but soon the union was the target of criticism.

Weeks after the wedding was set for November 2018, the weekly magazine Shukan Josei ran a story claiming that Komuro’s mother was involved in a financial dispute with an old boyfriend.

According to the report, Komuro’s mother – who went through difficulties after her husband committed suicide – lent about $35,000 from her boyfriend to help pay for her son’s studies. The woman and her former partner later became involved in a dispute over whether the money was a gift or a loan.

Amid the scandal, the Imperial Domestic Agency soon announced that Mako and Komuro’s wedding had been postponed.

The press continued with reports about the Komuro family, suggesting that the young man had had several romantic relationships during university and that he was descended from Korean immigrants.

idealized imperial family

In recent weeks, marriage has been described in the media as the biggest threat to the stability of the imperial family in a century. Allegations also circulated that Komuro would not earn enough to support the ex-princess and that his family would have an eye on possible financial and social benefits resulting from the marriage.

Opinion polls show that the Japanese are divided over marriage, and there was at least one protest in Tokyo, mostly conservative and middle-aged citizens carrying posters with words like “Stop the Cursed Marriage” or “Komuro not”.

Analysts say the imperial family is so idealized that, for much of public opinion, no problem involving issues such as money or politics should shake it.

New life in USA

Partly to escape media attention, Komuro moved to the United States in 2018 to study law in New York. He kept in touch with the princess and fulfilled his promise to return to Japan in September this year to marry her.

Mako is now recovering from what imperial palace doctors described earlier this month as a form of post-traumatic stress disorder, developed after seeing negative press coverage of the marriage and attacks on Komuro.

Today, Komuro works for an American law firm, and the couple intend to start a new life in New York. It is unclear whether Mako will work in the US. The princess studied Arts and Cultural Heritage at Tokyo International Christian University and then a Masters degree at the British University of Leicester, UK.

“There will be other types of difficulties as we start our new life, but we will walk together as we have done in the past,” said the princess on Tuesday, thanking everyone who supported the couple. “I sincerely hope that our society will be a place where more people can live and protect their hearts with the support of others.”

The planned move to the US inevitably spawned comparisons with another royal couple who have come under media scrutiny: British prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.