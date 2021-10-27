Japanese startup presents $680,000 flying motorcycle | Innovation

The startup Ali Technologies started selling this Tuesday (26), in Japan, its flying motorcycle. The model costs $680,000.
Equipped with four engines powered by electricity, and one combustion, the vehicle is called XTurismo can fly for about 40 minutes and reach up to 100 km/h.
“Until now, the choice has been to move on the ground or to scale in the sky. We hope to offer a new method of movement,” Ali Chief Executive Daisuke Katano told Reuters.
One of the company’s supporters is soccer player Keisuke Honda, as well as companies like Mitsubishi Electric and Kyocera.
Startup president shows ‘flying bike’ — Photo: Ali Technologies/ via Reuters
Katano said that in the short term his use will be limited to restricted locations., such as runways and racing circuits. For now, it will not be allowed to fly over the crowded roads of Japan.
the bike can be used by rescue teams to reach hard to reach places.o, said the executive.
