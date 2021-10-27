Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Announces Plans to Launch Private Space Station | Innovation

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ company, announced on Monday (25) that it plans to launch a space station that will be able to accommodate up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the commercial race for space accelerates.

The space station, dubbed Orbital Reef, is described in a press release as a mixed-use space business park that will support research and manufacturing in microgravity.

It will be developed and operated in partnership between Blue Origin and the space company Sierra Space. The project is also supported by Boeing and Arizona State University.

“For more than 60 years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital spaceflight and space habitability, laying the groundwork for the beginning of commercial business this decade,” said Brent Sherwood, vice president of advanced development programs at Blue Origin.

“We are going to expand access, reduce costs and provide all the services and amenities necessary to normalize space flight,” said the executive.

The private outpost is one of several planned for the next few years, as NASA assesses the future of the International Space Station (ISS) after this decade.

The space agency has a contract with a company called Axiom to develop a space station that will initially dock with the ISS and then fly freely.

Last week, space services company Nanoracks, in collaboration with Voyager Space and Lockheed Martin, announced that it is planning a space station that will begin operations in 2027, Starlab.

According to Blue Origin, Orbital Reef will fly at an altitude of 500 kilometers, just above the ISS, and its inhabitants will experience 32 daily sunrises and sunsets.

The station will be able to accommodate 10 people in 830 cubic meters, a volume slightly smaller than that of the ISS, in futuristic modules with large windows.

The ISS was completed in 2011 and has been a symbol of US-Russia cooperation in space, but Moscow has lately been evasive about the future of the partnership.

It is now considered safe until 2028, and its new manager, Bill Nelson, said he hopes it will last until 2030, by which time NASA believes the commercial sector will have advanced enough to replace it.

Currently, Blue Origin is only able to fly in suborbital space with its New Shepard rocket.

The company’s other projects include the New Glenn, a rocket that can put payloads and people into orbit, and a lunar landing module, despite having lost the lunar contract to rival SpaceX and suing NASA to try to reverse the decision.

Bezos, the second richest man in the world thanks to Amazon, founded Blue Origin in 2000 with the intention of one day creating colonies floating in space, with artificial gravity, where millions of people can live and work, freeing the Earth from pollution.

These colonies would be based on a project by Gerard O’Neill, Bezos physics professor at Princeton.

