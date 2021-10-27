JetSMART advances through South America and announces flights to Uruguay

Airbus A320neo – Image: Mike Burdett / CC BY-SA





Chilean JetSMART Airlines announced today its arrival in Uruguay, which starts operations on January 18, 2022, with frequencies of three flights a week.

“We arrived in Uruguay with the objective of offering our SMART proposal with ultra-low prices and new aircraft. We hope that the Santiago-Montevideo route will support the regional connectivity, so diminished in the pandemic, and further connect people from these two countries,” says Estuardo Ortiz, CEO of JetSMART. According to him, JetSMART continues its expansion in the region to reach 100 aircraft and 100 million passengers.

With this announcement, JetSMART is positioned as the only low cost airline with direct flights connecting Santiago and Montevideo. “We see an opportunity to offer more international routes to all our customers in Chile and open a new market that will expand connectivity in Uruguay,” added Ortiz.

Currently, JetSMART has a wide network of national and international destinations, with 38 domestic routes – 19 of them inter-regional, which do not pass through Santiago, to 15 destinations in the cities of Santiago, Arica, Iquique, Antofagasta, Calama, Copiapó, La Serena , Concepción, Temuco, Valdivia, Puerto Montt, Chiloé, Balmaceda, Punta Arenas and Puerto Natales.





Internationally, the company operates from Santiago to Bogotá and Cali in Colombia, to Lima, Trujillo and Arequipa in Peru, Buenos Aires in Argentina, and has recently reactivated the Santiago-Foz de Iguaçu route in Brazil and Antofagasta-Cali.

