João Rock 2022 will feature Pitty, CPM 22, Erasmo Carlos and more; know everything

O John Rock confirmed today the line-up of its next edition, including a tribute to artists from Rio de Janeiro on the main stage of the event, known as the Brazil Stage. Erasmo Carlos, Gabriel the Thinker, Cidade Negra, Marcelo Falcão, Barão Vermelho and Planet Hemp will present themselves in this space.

Meanwhile, the João Rock Stage will feature two concerts in partnership: the first between pitty and Nando Reis; and the second between Emicida, Criolo and Sky. Besides them, they will also play there Baiana System, Djonga, Humberto Gessinger, Titãs, Natiruts and CPM 22.

Finally, the Stage Strengthening the Scene will receive Acoustic Poetry, the rapper couple Cynthia Light and froid, Lagum, Matue, Owl BC1 and Rashid. The latter will bring Drik Barbosa and Lellê on stage, in a meeting specially prepared for the festival.

Tickets and date

The pre-sale was opened today (26), and lasts until 23:59 on the day November 1st, or until the end of the promotional batch. Online purchases can be made through the event’s website, or in person in Ribeirão Preto (SP), at the Ophicina stores at Shopping Iguatemi and Novo Shopping.

Prices range from R$140 (lane, half-entry) to R$680 (premium, entire lane). João Rock 2022 takes place in June 11, 2022 in the city of Ribeirão Preto.