Jorel’s Brother Game Announced

Copa Studio announced, this Tuesday (26), that there is a game inspired by the cartoon Brother of Jorel in development. The title will follow the point-and-click style, bringing an unprecedented story and some puzzles for players to solve.

According to Young nerd, players will control the Brother of Jorel, protagonist of the homonymous cartoon. Gameplay will be inspired by classic LucasArts franchises including Sam & Max, Monkey Island and Full Throttle.

“Jorel’s brother is the story of an 8-year-old boy who lives with his eccentric family in the shadow of Jorel, his older brother, beautiful and popular”, is stated on the game’s official website. “Play the charismatic character in an episodic point-and-click adventure of exploration with occasional mini-games where every decision-making matters.”

Jorel’s Brother game doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected for the first half of 2022. Confirmed platforms are PC, Android and iOS. The project is under development by Copa Studio and Double Dash Studios, from Sky Racket.