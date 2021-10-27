José Alfredo discovers the whereabouts of his fortune and celebrates

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) finally recovers his fortune. The powerful discovers that the money ended up in his old house in the interior.

The amount was withdrawn from a bank in Switzerland by the businessman’s worst enemy. He believes the thief is Mauril (Carmo Dalla Vecchia), but the person responsible is Jose Pedro (Caius Blat).

Advertising Unable to load ad

Upon arriving at the location, the Commander is notified by Josue (Roberto Birindelli) that the buyer of the mansion is Jesuina (Laura Cardoso), the supposed mother of Maurílio.

José Alfredo realizes that the old woman was used as an orange by the real buyer. Therefore, he decides to investigate the house, coming across the pool completely covered by grass.

When moving the place, he is surprised to see that his fortune is buried. “I’m not feeling well. How much euro! A euro fortune! Where did that come from?”, shoot maria marta (Lilia Cabral).

The powerful is emphatic. “From my pocket. From Império’s coffers!”, claims, still discredited. Certain that this is all his fortune, the Commander has an unusual reaction.

To celebrate, he throws himself into the pool of money. “I always had a certain envy of that duck…”, says, referring to Uncle Scrooge. “Who says it only happens in the comic book?”he says, laughing.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.