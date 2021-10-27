José Alfredo saves Bruna from Maurílio’s clutches and corners Danielle · TV News

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will save Bruna (Kiria Malheiros) from the clutches of Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and Danielle (Maria Ribeiro) in Império. The Commander and Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) will revolt when they find the couple punishing the child after they catch her with her tongue in her teeth. The millionaire will pay his ex-daughter-in-law to take care of his daughter’s nine o’clock soap opera on Globo. He will still promise the girl a good job when she grows up.

Danielle’s daughter will see Silviano (Othon Bastos) and Maurílio talking in a hotel corridor. They will be discussing the failed attempt by the former butler, who will have tried to kill the owner of the Jewel Empire. The girl will run out to tell Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) what she will have seen and will be caught by Danielle.

In the scenes that will air on the next day 3 , Maria Ribeiro’s character will be nervous and will put Bruna against the wall to find out everything she has said to Madame. “Stop lying! Sit down and tell me this story right away”, will affirm the former girl of the time

Without success, José Pedro’s ex-wife will call Maurílio to pressure her own daughter to open her mouth. “Girl, open the game soon or I’ll tell your mother to leave here dragging you by the hair and take you to boarding school today!”, will threaten the bad character.

Maria Marta will suspect that someone caught the child and will ask her husband for help. They will decide to go to the hotel room and find Maurílio covering his girlfriend’s daughter’s mouth with his hand. “Drop that girl there, you bastard! If I don’t beat you up, let’s go!”, the “man in black” will fire, furious.

abandoned by the scoundrel

The scoundrel will walk away and leave the girl’s mother cornered by Medeiros. Desperate, Danielle will claim she will call the police for breaking and entering. “Call it really, I take advantage and denounce you! I say that you and your lover were mistreating me!”, will face Bruna, surprisingly.

The Commander and the “Empress” will see the opportunity to show that Maurilio does not deserve their loyalty. José Alfredo will reveal that the bandit stole his fortune and will give Danielle money to switch sides.

“This is just an advance and a guarantee that you will receive all the money you wanted from Zé Pedro. As long as you stay away from that bastard Maurílio and treat your daughter well”, will declare Cristina’s father (Leandra Leal).

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The plot will go live on the next 8th.

