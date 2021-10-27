Journalist fired after racist comment about Real Madrid player

Journalist Lorena González was fired from Spanish broadcaster TVE after making a racist comment about Real Madrid player Eduardo Camavinga.

During the midfielder’s presentation at the merengue club, on September 8, Lorena said, not knowing that the microphone was open: “This guy is blacker than his suit”. At the time, Camavinga wore a black suit.

“It was a mistake, for which I asked for forgiveness and it already has important consequences. I’m not a martyr or an example of anything, but that caused me to be abruptly removed from TVE and now I’m unemployed. I apologized for a mistake, for a comment that supposedly I did it with the microphone closed, but I’m not going to apologize for a racist comment because I’ve never done it,” the journalist told Rádio Marca.

“I made an absurd comment because journalistically it doesn’t contribute anything, so it was supposedly done with the microphone closed. It’s not a derogatory or derogatory comment. I’m not belittling the player, I’m not comparing the color of his skin with anything derogatory or ugly “he added.

After the episode, Lorena stated that she talked to Camavinga. According to her, the player did not feel offended.

“I spoke personally with Camavinga, and at no point did he take offense. I have practiced this profession for 11 years and I try to exercise it with the greatest respect. It’s a mistake, but it’s not like trying to end anyone’s career.”