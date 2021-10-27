judges tell how they escaped from Afghanistan

When Afghanistan returned to Taliban hands, hundreds of female judges needed to hide or run away. The militants have opened prisons across the country, freeing men who judge them.Thes had been imprisoned.

Twenty-six of these women recently left the country, and the BBC traveled to Greece to meet them. Their future is uncertain as Greece asks them to seek asylum in a third country. All their belongings were left behind and are now in the hands of the Taliban.for reasons of security, all names of the judges have been changed in this article.







Sana in her temporary accommodation in Greece. She says she will never stop fighting for women’s rights in Afghanistan Photo: BBC News Brazil

Around midnight, the phone rang. With the meeting point confirmed, it was time to leave.

Dressed in a full-length black chador (Islamic veil), Judge Sana walked out into the street of her town in Afghanistan, with her two young children at her side. Each of them carried a single bag, with two sets of clothes, passport, phone, money and all the food they could carry for the journey.

“When we left, we didn’t know where we were going,” recalled Sana. “We were told there would be security risks on the way, but we took it because we knew that was the only way out.”

A car arrived to pick her up and her children. As she climbed into the vehicle, Sana looked back at the city where she had been born, raised, and started her own family. The survivors were now in the hands of strangers coordinating an evacuation effort. She had no idea where they were going, but she knew they couldn’t stay in town.

“It was the worst time in my life, when I looked at my kids as I left,” she said. “I was desperate. I wondered if I would ever get them out of Afghanistan alive.”

Over the past three months, Sana said, she has been hunted by the very men she sent to prison for violent crimes against women. The Taliban opened prisons as they advanced across the country, freeing thousands of criminals to exact revenge on those who imprisoned them.

“I worked in a court that dealt with different types of crimes, including murder, suicide, rape and other complex occurrences. The punishments I gave were long and severe,” said Sana.

“But after everyone was released, each of them told us, ‘If we find it, we’ll kill everyone.'”





Judge Sana fled Afghanistan with her two children and only four suitcases Photo: BBC News Brazil

A recent BBC investigation found that more than 220 female judges lived in hiding because they feared retaliation under the Taliban regime. Speaking from secret locations inside Afghanistan, many of these women said they received daily death threats.

In response to the allegations, secretary to Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the BBC: “Judges should live like any other family, without fear. No one should threaten them. Our special military units are obliged to investigate these complaints and act if there is any violation.”

Karimi also echoed the Taliban’s pledge of a “general amnesty” for all former government officials across Afghanistan.

But Sana described the last few months as “living a nightmare”.

“We changed houses every two or three days, moving from our street to safe houses and hotels,” she said.

“We couldn’t go back. Our own house had already been invaded.”

Abandoned

After leaving the rendezvous point, Sana and her family continued the next leg of the overland journey. They traveled through the desert for over ten hours, she said, without sleep. Every half an hour or so, they arrived at a Taleban checkpoint, where armed men inspected the travelers.

Sana cradled her youngest child in her arms all the time, she said. She didn’t think they would make it out alive.

“If they knew I was a judge, they would have killed us right away,” she said, crying. “In the past, I’ve often tried cases where women committed suicide because of abuse by their husband. I always thought: At what point does a woman choose death? But when I started to lose hope, I got to that point. I was ready to go. to kill me.”

After crossing the desert safely, Sana and her children spent more than a week in hiding, until they were finally taken to an airstrip.

When the plane took off, everyone on board broke down in tears, she said. They managed to get away.





Temporary apartments in Greece are simple, equipped with bunk beds, table and chairs. Photo: BBC News Brazil

Refuge

After arriving in Athens, the 26 judges and their families were tested for covid-19 before being dropped off in various apartment blocks across the city. Under a temporary visa regime, the judges had food and shelter guaranteed by the Greek authorities, together with various charities, for 14 days.

What would happen after the two weeks was uncertain. The judges were advised to file for asylum in a third country.

Among the asylum seekers in the UK is Asthma. With over 25 years of experience as a judge in Afghanistan, this is not the first time she has fled the Taliban.

In 1996, when the group seized power from the retreating Soviet army, Asma and her family fled across the Afghan border.

“This is the second time we have experienced a Taliban takeover. I was a judge when they came to power,” Asma said.

“Even so, the judges were the first to be expelled from society.”

With the arrival of US and NATO troops in 2001, Asma returned home and resumed work as a judge. Until, two months ago, history began to repeat itself.

Sana had also witnessed the Taliban’s earlier rise. She had just graduated from law school when the group came to power in the 1990s. For five years, she was forced to stay home and give up work, she said.

“Becoming a judge in itself is a big fight,” she said. “First, she has to convince her own family to let her study. Then, even when she goes to university and gets a job, she still has to prove herself every step of the way.

“But judges in Afghanistan are needed to understand the pain women suffer. Just as a doctor is needed to heal the sick, a judge understands the difficulties women face and can help resolve inequality.”

“For women, there is shame associated with even reporting a crime. But families are more likely to support their female relatives if there is a judge present.”

You who stayed behind

Walking through her tiny temporary apartment in Greece, Sana looks at her phone. She points to a photo of her family’s old home, a property she proudly claims is hers by law, not her husband’s.

After the evacuation, the house was confiscated by a high-ranking Taliban member, she said. He now lives in her house, drives her car, has all her belongings.

For judges now living as part of the diaspora, the news coming from Afghanistan is almost always negative. In one of the many WhatsApp groups, a montage of 28 photos is being shared. Each face, said one judge, is that of a male former prosecutor allegedly murdered in the past 48 hours by criminals released from prison.





Sana at her accommodation in Greece Every day the authorities bring cooked food for families to rewarm and share Photo: BBC News Brazil

Of all the judges who arrived in Greece, the youngest were the ones who seemed most shaken by what they had to leave behind.

Nargis, a junior judge, served for less than five years in a provincial family court before the Taliban’s resumption. His entire university and professional career took place under the US-backed Afghan government.

“As long as the Taliban are in power, it will be impossible for women to progress and maintain everything they have achieved in the last 20 years,” said Nargis.

Among the older judges, those who witnessed not only the rise but also the fall of the Taliban, there was more hope.

“The women of Afghanistan are not the women of 20 years ago,” Asma said. “Look at those women who protested in the early days of the Taliban’s arrival, asking for their rights, asking for education.

“Getting to this stage was not easy. But today all the daughters of our country are standing.”





Newly arrived in Greece, Nargis looks at the city Photo: BBC News Brazil

Sana also found her own hope. The laws she and her fellow judges helped forge cannot simply be excluded from history, she said. They can be ignored by the Taliban, but they cannot be erased. They’re searchable, shareable — a record of what’s been achieved.

She cites the constitution. Article 22: All citizens of Afghanistan, men and women, have equal rights. Article 43: Education is a right of every citizen of Afghanistan. Article 48: Work is every Afghan’s right.

Sana helped draft the Elimination of Violence Against Women Act, which was enacted into law in 2009 and filed 22 cases of abuse against women, including rape, beating, forced marriage, preventing women from acquiring property and banning a woman or girl going to school or to work.

For now, the Taliban has decreed that all working women and students must stay at home without going to school or working until all workplaces and learning environments are deemed “safe”. They say it is a temporary measure, but they have not yet set a deadline for the situation to change.

Asked whether women would hold senior positions such as judge or minister in the future, Karimi told the BBC he could not comment because “working conditions and opportunities for women” were “still being discussed”.

From her new temporary shelter in Greece, Sana sees a painful injustice on her return home.

“Right now the women are trapped in their homes and the criminals I’ve arrested are free,” she said.

She vowed that she would continue to fight this injustice, even abroad, and “support all Afghan women.”

“Afghanistan does not belong to the Taliban or any specific group,” he said.

“It belongs to all Afghans.”

