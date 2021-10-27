Júlia Franhani vents about controversy with ex-fiancé Lucas Penteado | celebrities



Julia Franhani vents about breaking up with Lucas Penteadoreproduction

Published 10/26/2021 4:51 PM

Rio – Júlia Franhani opened a live on her Instagram this Tuesday (26), and vented to her followers about the traumas caused by the controversial breakup with actor Lucas Penteado. The two broke up after the ex-BBB accused the ex-fiancé of having cheated on him with the condominium security guard.

“Every time you see this video out there, even if it’s by chance, try to put yourself in my shoes. You don’t realize how excruciating this is for me. These are scenes that have not come out of my head at all since the day it happened”, began the outburst.

“From then on, it’s been days without sleep and without eating properly. You don’t realize how disgusted I am to read even more ridiculous messages and comments from women. You don’t realize how painful all this has been for me. and 100% harmful to my health.”

Julia ended the story by explaining the impact that Lucas Penteado’s attitude had on her life. “He harmed and is harming a life, my life. I can’t take it anymore, I can’t stand having to get up every day with these disturbances in my head, I can’t stand anymore pretending that everything is fine and that’s it, that everything is already resolved, no people, it is not being easy to pretend that it is.”