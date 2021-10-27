Juliette reveals what she did with the R$1.5 million prize

Juliette Freire, winner of “BBB 21” (TV Globo), revealed that she has already decided the fate she gave to the award she received for the reality show: she bought houses for her three brothers and is building one for her father in Paraíba.

“I bought my brothers’ house, I’m building my father’s”, said the singer in a live on Instagram about the R$ 1.5 million that she received as a prize for winning the attraction, in the first half of this year.

She then explained that she intends to allocate all the money to her family.

That’s all for now, but I want to use all my prize money to help my family, which is what I went to do there (on the show), so it’s being done. In a little while it’s over, because I’m going to do everything I’m entitled to.

Since leaving the show, Juliette has been successful in several areas: her eponymous EP was one of the main releases on music platforms, and also got several advertising contracts that, despite not having her values ​​publicly revealed, ensured the financial comfort of the former. BBB.

In September, Juliette said she is very satisfied with the direction her career has taken. Cover of that month’s Vogue magazine, she said that her big dream is to see beauty in every job.

“Now I’m very satisfied. My dream is that my music will be able to touch people, as it is. My dream is for all of this to remain, to have meaning and for me to be happy and light. I’m in love with this idea”, she added at the time .