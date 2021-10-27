Keanu Reeves presents stuntmen with R$ 55,000 watches

Keanu Reeves continues to show his generosity and didn’t skimp on giving his doubles from the movie “John Wick: Chapter 4”. The artist gave luxury watches to the team and the moment was shared by some of the members.

According to information from the websites TMZ and Just Jared, the accessories are from the Rolex 2020 Submariner line and are valued at US$ 10 thousand (approximately R$ 55 thousand) in the United States. The artist made a surprise right after the end of the filming of the feature that he stars and works as executive producer. Filming took place in Paris.

Stuntman Jeremy Marinas was one of the professionals who shared the moment on Instagram’s Stories. “Best end of recording gift,” he wrote. Other castmates also published the gift and echoed the subject on social media.