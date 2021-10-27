Kristen Stewart look draws attention on red carpet of new movie

Kristen Stewart, known for Twilight, impressed with the red carpet look of Spencer, her new movie. The actress drew attention with her six pack.

In Spencer, the famous plays Princess Diana. At the premiere, which took place in Los Angeles (USA), the eternal Twilight Bella wore a black top.

Advertising Unable to load ad

With that, Kristen Stewart showed the six pack and also the tattoos on her arm. On social networks, fans of the actress and Twilight were also enchanted by the look of the star.

Check out images that fans shared from Kristen Stewart’s red carpet below.

More about Spencer, movie with Kristen Stewart

“During Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles,” says Spencer’s synopsis.

In addition to Kristen Stewart, the cast includes Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins, Amy Manson, Sean Harris, Timothy Spall, Richard Sammel, Richard Sammel.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, Jackie and Tony Manero. The script is signed by Steven Knight of Crime Lords and Peaky Blinders.

Previously, Kristen Stewart had talked about the most intimidating aspect of playing Princess Diana.

“The accent is very intimidating. People know this voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular,” admitted the actress in an interview with InStyle. “I’m working on it now and I already have my dialect coach.”

Stewart added: “In terms of research, I’ve read two and a half biographies… It’s one of the saddest stories ever, and I don’t just want to play Diana – I want to meet her. It’s been a long time since I’ve been this excited about playing a role,” continued Kristen Stewart.

With the Twilight star, Spencer is slated to arrive on November 11th in Brazil.