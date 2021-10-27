Kristen Stewart says she’s only made ‘5 really good movies’ in her career

Kristen Stewart revealed that she’s only made “five really good movies” in her entire career. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress spoke about the way she sees her trajectory in Hollywood.

Kristen will be seen in theaters soon as Princess Diana in the movie spencer. The biographical feature premieres in Brazil on November 11th.

“It’s a matter of luck or bad luck. I’ve probably made five really good movies out of all 45 or 50 I’ve shot. It’s five I think about: ‘Wow, this person [o diretor] you really did a beautiful job from start to finish!'” he said.

In the interview, Stewart cited that two of his favorites are Above the clouds (2014) and Personal Shopper (2016), both directed by Olivier Assayas. The artist won a César award for her performance in the first one.

“Outside of those, I think I would have to look at my filmography to decide the others. That doesn’t mean I regret making the movies I’ve made! I only regret one or the other because I didn’t have fun making them.” , he said.

“The worst feeling is being in the middle of something that you know will be bad, but also in an environment that you can’t stand to work anymore,” concluded she, who declined to identify these films.