Landim canceled Braz press conference for focus on semi with Athletico; flight back from Paraguay delayed decision

Due to the ‘decisions’ this week, President Rodolfo Landim decided to cancel the Marcos Braz press conference at Flamengo, this Tuesday

On the eve of the vacancy decision at the end of the Brazil’s Cup, O Flamengo lives a moment of tension internally. And the temperature increased with the order given by President Rodolfo Landim to cancel the interview with Vice President Marcos Braz, scheduled for this Tuesday afternoon (26). The information was first disclosed by the website GE. and confirmed by ESPN.

The strong man of red and black football decided to call a conversation with journalists after being bothered by the hurricane experienced by the club in recent days – defeat for the Fluminense, distance to the Atlético-MG and, mainly, the fans’ complaints against Renato Gaúcho and Marcio Tannure, head of the medical department who was under a lot of pressure because Pedro’s injury was diagnosed by a private doctor.

However, Braz called a press conference without communicating his peers, much less President Rodolfo Landim. This Tuesday morning, the agent woke up with the news of this interview and didn’t like it.

Without getting a call to the soccer vice, spoke to people in the football department and canceled the interview. According to him, the focus needs to be only on the Athletic-PR and any matter other than the match would hinder the preparation.

Aware of the president’s denial, Braz tried to contact Landim, who was returning from Paraguay. As soon as Landim landed in Rio de Janeiro, the president reinforced for the vice football vice the order he had given to other football members: the interview was to be cancelled.

Amid the heavy atmosphere at Ninho do Urubu, Flamengo, coming from a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in Curitiba, depends on a simple victory to reach the decision of the Copa do Brasil. As there is no goal qualifying as a visitor, any tie leads to penalties. The ball rolls at 9:30 pm this Wednesday.