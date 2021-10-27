Landim makes a decision, demands Flamengo focused on a duel with Athletico and vetoes an interview with Marcos Braz | Flamengo

An order from the president. This is the explanation for the sudden cancellation of the Marcos Braz press conference, announced for the beginning of this Tuesday afternoon, at Ninho do Urubu.

Surprised by the interview, Rodolfo Landim took action and decreed the veto on the grounds that there would be no reason to publicly address any issue other than the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), against the Athletico-PR, in Maracanã.

+ Flamengo cancels a press conference by Marcos Braz, the club’s vice president of football

1 of 2 Landim was in Paraguay for a meeting when the press conference was announced — Photo: Conmebol Landim was in Paraguay for a meeting when the press conference was announced — Photo: Conmebol

The decision generated counter-arguments from both sides since the beginning of the day, since it was the club itself who announced that Marcos Braz would be available to journalists from 1:00 pm, in a message sent via a messaging application at 3:31 pm on Monday. fair. Landim, in turn, was firm in his decision and reiterated that any issue that fled the field and the ball would only hinder the red-black preparation this Tuesday.

With that, the football advisory informed at 2:59 pm, almost two hours after the scheduled time, that the interview was cancelled. The statement also says that “a new date is being analyzed and will be informed”.

In the president’s perception, any kind of statement involving injuries and problems with the medical and physical preparation departments would only divert the focus from the confrontation with Athletico-PR and would leave the nerves on edge without the semifinal being a priority. Therefore, it was decided that the press conference may even exist, but in light of a milder scenario than in a week where there is still a direct confrontation with Atlético-MG, in Brasileirão.

Marcos Braz scheduled the interview on Monday afternoon without going through the president, who, at the same time, was meeting with the presidents of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, and Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte, to discuss the logistics of the Libertadores final. Upon learning of the episode, Landim gave the order this Tuesday morning for the press conference to be cancelled. The president’s opinion was echoed by important voices in the board and Marcos Braz accepted.