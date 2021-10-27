Lara kills stepfather and seals mother’s terrible fate; know which· TV news

Lara (Júlia Byrro) will commit a murder in Secret Truths 2. The young woman will no longer stand living under the same roof as her stepfather, the aggressor Nicolau (Julio Machado), and will kill him after an attempted rape. However, the mother of the nymphet, Araídes (Maria Luísa Mendonça), will assume responsibility for the crime and will be admitted to a psychiatric hospital in the Globoplay soap opera.

In the next chapters of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot that will be available on the streaming platform, the girl will flee to São Paulo after her mother decides to be arrested in her place. With the support of the housewife, Lara will pursue her dream of getting a place in the fashion world.

The young woman will also go with blood in her eyes to get revenge on Angel (Camila Queiroz), whom she holds responsible for all of her family’s misfortune. The information is from journalist Marcelle Carvalho, columnist at UOL.

However, the misfortunes in the nymphet’s life will not stop. It wasn’t enough for her mother to be labeled crazy and hospitalized in a mental institution, Lara will fall into the world of pink book when she arrives in the big city. Afraid at first, she will get involved in prostitution.

Understand Secret Truths 2

With the first ten chapters available to Globoplay subscribers, Secret Truths 2 begins with Angel bankrupt and a sick son of approximately four years. He has leukemia. Therefore, the beauty returns to the universe of prostitution. Married to Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), she sees her husband die in a mysterious accident in the first scenes of the serial.

However, she has to deal with the return of Giovanna (Agatha Moreira). After a season in Europe, the rebel decides to prove that her former colleague killed her father, Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi). The businessman’s body never showed up. For those who don’t remember, Secret Truths, which Globo is currently repeating, ended precisely with the girl shooting her lover six times and throwing the corpse into the open sea.

Secret Truths 2 will feature 50 chapters, with releases made in blocks of ten episodes every 15 days. On Globo’s streaming platform, the next premieres will take place on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

The serial will have more sex scenes than episodes. Altogether there are 67 hot sequences. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news. The rerun of the 2015 version will continue on TV until December.