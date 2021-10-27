LATAM concludes ‘rebranding’ of the ‘narrow-body’ aircraft of the Brazilian fleet





LATAM has just completed the project of rebranding of its entire Brazilian fleet – consisting of 109 aircraft of the Airbus A319, A320 and A321 models – with the brand’s painting and identity defined by the group after the merger between LAN and TAM in 2012.

Note that another 6 aircraft of the A320 Family with old paintwork and still in operation in the country will be removed from the company’s fleet throughout 2022 and therefore will not be repainted. The project is officially closed at the company.

repaint

O rebranding of the fleet was executed in the LATAM MRO (acronym for maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; or Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), the LATAM Group’s maintenance unit located in São Carlos, in the interior of São Paulo. In all, 48 professionals worked efficiently for more than 1,500 hours each at the LATAM MRO, already recognized for the excellence of the services provided in the consolidation of other important projects such as the reconfiguration and modernization of the interiors of LATAM aircraft cabins, the called retrofit.

“The painting of the planes was another one of LATAM’s projects that we had to rethink and try to get the best possible use out of the pandemic scenario. Like many that were underway, we had to interrupt and then resume when we saw that things were improving and there was a unique opportunity to have several planes out of operation. Now, to be able to see this very significant project completed, especially in the scenario of resumption, without a doubt, is a great achievement for us!”, affirms Alexandre Peronti, Maintenance Director at LATAM Brasil.

The project of rebranding The LATAM brand also involves another 9 aircraft operating in Chile, Colombia and Peru. The painting of the aircraft of these affiliates will also be carried out by professionals from LATAM MRO, in São Carlos. The forecast is to update the fleet of these countries by the end of January 2022.





The process

It was in 2016 that the company started the LATAM brand painting project on all its aircraft. In order to optimize costs and maintain quality, LATAM opted for partial painting of the aircraft in October 2020. For this, a technique that consists of applying the new image and the main colors was used.

Divided into four stages, the partial painting project starts with the application of paint remover only on the tail of the aircraft to remove the old logo. In the second phase, a sander enters the scene to remove the colors from the fuselage and the wing. Then, in the third stage, the paint for the new brand is drawn on the plane and, in the last stage, varnish is applied to ensure shine, durability and avoid air friction.

The entire partial painting process adopted by the LATAM MRO team, in São Carlos, allows savings of 47% in the use of paint and time in project execution, when compared to total painting. As the project progressed, the company also took the opportunity to include for the first time the LATAM brand paint on the belly of the aircraft.

To make the project possible, professionals from different areas of the LATAM MRO, including maintenance and painting technicians, spent five days dedicated to updating each aircraft. Altogether, 1,240 hours of each professional dedicated to total painting and 560 hours of each professional dedicated to partial painting. About 500 liters of paint and 120 liters of varnish were used for the entire project.

