Learn how to use Pix’s new payment method that should start on Friday (29)

With information from EY Agency

The third phase of Open Banking, which marks its convergence to the system of Pix instant transfers, should be available to users next Friday, October 29th.

This phase was initially launched last August, but was postponed by the Central Bank after an agreement with banks and fintechs.

The big news is the possibility for the consumer, if he wants to make a payment through an online store, no longer need to copy the data from a QR Code, leave the platform and access his bank’s application to send a PIX.?

With the changes, the seller, for example, will be authorized to make the intermediation directly between the customer’s account and that of his establishment.

This will be possible with the ITP (Payment Transaction Initiator) or PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider).

Payment initiators are nothing more than companies, regulated by the Central Bank, which will be able to initiate transfers and payments to customers, so that it will not be necessary to open the bank’s app to make a PIX. This figure was created in October last year by BC.

Payment initiation has been in place in Brazil since October last year and is the function that enables payments via social networks or messaging applications using debit cards, for example. WhatsApp has been approved as a payment initiator this year.

The difference is that now this payment initiator will be able to make transactions offering the PIX as an option. The PIX, as it is today, does not cease to exist. The experience using the ITP is completely optional on the part of the user, who will decide the way in which they will move their money.

The function of the ITP is only to establish the connection between the payer and the institution providing the customer’s account. Money does not pass through the payment initiator on the way between the paying account and the receiving account. The customer can find out if the initiator is effectively enabled for the service by accessing the Central Bank website.

An example is an order placed in the iFood delivery app. Currently, for a payment via Pix, the user who wishes to pay in this format receives the Pix key, a code or QR Code and needs to exit the iFood application, access the bank account and carry out the transaction with the data.

With the entry of the third phase of Open Banking, in the delivery application itself, for example, the transaction will be made. User authorization is enough, without having to go from one application to another. Away from the user’s eyes, payment authorization continues to be carried out by the financial institution with which he has an account, which continues to guarantee the security of the transaction.

“The concern for safety has always been a pillar within the PIX. Authentication is always on the PSP (Payment Service Provider), where the person has an account. Although this initiator facilitates the initiation process, who will authenticate your payment is the financial institution with which the person has an account. This makes us have an extremely high security dynamic that is preserved with the arrival of payment initiators”, explained Carlos Brandt, deputy head of the Competition and Financial Market Structure Department (Decem), of the Central Bank, in press conference held in July, when the service was announced.

Facility

With the ITP service, the number of steps required to complete payment in a virtual store with PIX drops from seven, on average, to just three, according to the Central Bank.

“The initiator has this role of facilitating this entire process and payment, that is, it makes the payment experience much more fluid, both in e-commerce and in other environments you are in, such as in a messaging application,” he said Brandt.

A messaging app like WhatsApp could be a payment initiator. The user can make a deletion as if he were sending a photo or audio to a friend without leaving the application environment. No initial login is required, just authenticate. All this is automatically redirected. “For the paying user, the process is much simpler. The same happens at the time of purchase through electronic commerce”, said Breno Lobo, head of the sub-unit of the Department of Competition and Structure of the Financial Market of the Central Bank, also at the press conference.

How is it currently without initiator in online shopping

At the end of the purchase, the user chooses to pay with PIX and receives a QR Code or PIX Key from the establishment;

The user leaves the purchase screen and opens the bank application (PSP – Payment Service Provider), entering bank details and password;

In the PIX area within the bank application, the user chooses the transfer option and copies the transaction details;

After checking the payment data, the user authenticates the transaction with a password or biometrics;

Once the payment is completed in the bank’s application, the user must return to the purchase screen and check if the payment was received by the company;

How will launcher work with online shopping

The user, from an app or website that has the built-in launch solution, authorizes the launch of the PIX (this step is the consent to share the launch service);

The user is automatically directed to the electronic channel (app, internet banking) of the institution where he has an account (PSP), on which the screen with the transaction information is presented for the user to check and, in the secure environment of his account, authenticate the transaction;

The user is automatically redirected to the app or website used to initiate the transaction, so they can check if the transaction was successful.

Implementation calendar

The third phase will be divided into four main steps, and there is still no information on subdivisions in each of these steps. See below for the defined dates, for now:

10/29/21 – Payment with PIX

02/15/22 – Payments with TED and transfer between accounts at the same institution

06/30/22 – Payment of slips

09/30/22 – Payments with direct debit