Less weight and better health: See good reasons to do aerobic exercise – 10/27/2021

I always reinforce the importance of combining weight training with aerobic (cardiovascular) exercises. This is because they are different and totally complementary stimuli that we need to offer our body to obtain results in terms of well-being, physical conditioning and health in general.

There are people who just run, for example. Others who only do weight training, without adding any type of aerobic training — often because they think that running or cycling will harm the increase in muscle mass. This can really happen if the person does long aerobic workouts, but it is possible to invest in short activities so as not to leave the aerobics completely aside.

The inclusion of aerobic exercise in our routine is especially important to reduce the risk of heart disease (benefit that some studies have not observed in those who only did weight training). Below, I show the main benefits you have when performing cardiovascular activities such as running, cycling, walking, swimming, jumping rope…

Benefits of aerobic training

– Reduces the risk of heart disease In addition to improving the heart’s ability to pump blood and oxygen throughout the body, regular cardio is associated with a lower risk of heart disease. This training brings many benefits related to the prevention of cardiovascular disease in general. A systematic review published in Lipids in Health and Disease analyzed the effects of aerobic exercise on lipids and lipoproteins. Researchers have found that cardiovascular exercise can increase HDL (good cholesterol) by 11% in sedentary adults and lower LDL (bad cholesterol), although more research needs to be done to determine exactly how much.

– Weight control Aerobic exercise and a healthy diet can help create a calorie deficit—which is what happens when you burn off more calories than you consume. A study published in Obesity Journal found that following an aerobic exercise routine five days a week led to significant weight loss in obese people. The researchers also found that doing strenuous aerobic exercise was effective in reducing overall body fat in postmenopausal women, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology. High-intensity cardio has proven to be more effective in reducing adiposity than moderate-intensity cardio.

– Helps control blood glucose Aerobic exercise lowers insulin resistance, a risk factor for type 2 diabetes. When your muscles contract during exercise, your cells are able to use glucose for energy, thus lowering blood sugar levels (blood glucose). Performing just 30 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular exercise three to five days a week is associated with better insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, according to a study published in BMJ Open Sport & Exercise Medicine. Keeping blood sugar levels stabilized is important because it can help prevent or delay health problems such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease and vision loss, as well as maintain a healthy weight and reduce cravings for refined foods and sweets, he said. the Cleveland Clinic.

– Can prevent blood clots By reducing blood viscosity, aerobic exercise can lower the risk of blood clots that can clog your arteries and veins, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke. This is because, according to Harvard Health, the thicker the blood is, the harder it is for the heart to pump blood to move it around the body. According to a study by Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, aerobic exercise works to increase plasma volume, and when plasma volume increases, blood viscosity decreases.

– Can help lower blood pressure According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiovascular exercise can strengthen your heart so it can pump more blood with less effort, lowering your blood pressure. A randomized clinical trial looked at the effect of cardio on lowering blood pressure in people with resistant hypertension and found that aerobic exercise lowered blood pressure in participants who were poorly responsive to drug treatment.

