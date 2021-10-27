‘Let’s use Paiol’ · TV News

Adriane Galisteu revealed that she is “getting on the heels” of the directors of A Fazenda 13 so that this season of the rural reality show has a fake garden. The presenter suggested that the fake eliminated be confined in the same environment that Sthefane Matos had been in before his entry into headquarters. “Let’s use the magazine [TikTok]”she asked.

The command of the commander of the program of Record happened during a chat on TikTok. The blonde allowed fans to submit questions related to the attraction. “I wanted to know if the production has already thought about a fake farm so that a worker can come back later, have you thought about that?”, asked a user of the application.

“Oh love, I’m crazy about the fake farm, I would love it. I don’t know if the [Rodrigo] Carelli already thought, I keep picking on them. I say: ‘Let’s use the Paiol TiKtok, it’s the most beautiful thing, it could be used’. I would like it. Who knows?” replied Galisteus.

In another video, the presenter rebutted the criticism of a follower about the clothes she usually wears in the presentation of the reality show. “Some days it’s scary to see,” wrote the netizen.

“I don’t wear anything I don’t like, nothing I wouldn’t wear. I take great care to be within my personality. Since I understand myself by people, I like it is not disputed. Sometimes you don’t like a look, but he likes another,” replied the Record contractor.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

Watch the video:

@adrianegalisteu Reply @joseli0261 I would love it…..who else would love it too? ##questions I reply @afazendarecord ##afazenda13 👨‍🌾 ♬ original sound – Adriane Galisteu

