Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) stated this Tuesday (October 26), that the recent relaxation of rules adopted in the worst phases of the Covid-19 pandemic was possible after the increase in vaccination of brasilienses. The changes were published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DODF).

“Life has to go on, increasing vaccination and decreasing transmission,” he told the metropolises the emedebist.

In the decree, the owner of the Palácio do Buriti decided to suspend, as of November 3, the use of masks in open spaces. The obligation to use protective equipment, however, will still be charged in closed places, living areas of condominiums and corporate spaces.

The manager also relaxed the hours of stores operating in the country’s capital. The new rule allows the commercial establishment to operate in accordance with the prior authorization contained in the permit. The text benefits restaurants, bars, gyms and malls in the federal capital, for example.

The same text reduced the need for distance between tables in restaurants, bars and gastronomic centers. The update allows the spacing of 1 meter (until then, it was 2 meters).

Collective classes in gyms, such as dance and sports, were also released according to a new decree signed by the governor of the Federal District. The sharing of weight training equipment is also once again authorized.