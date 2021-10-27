Lira criticizes the Senate again and defends an out-of-the-roof solution for the creation of Auxílio Brasil

President of the Chamber affirms that it would be ‘insensitivity’ not to assist families who are starving in Brazil

Pablo Valadares/Chamber of Deputies Arthur Lirea also commented on other issues besides the PEC dos Precatórios



the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) once again defended the approval of the PEC of Precatório as a way to enable the Brazil Aid, a new assistance program that will replace the Bolsa-Família and will have a value of R$ 400 reais. At a press conference, Lira spoke about the issue and again criticized the Senate for not approving the reform of the Income Tax, which, according to him, would allow the program to be permanent. He also defended the return of the Chamber to face-to-face work, with parliamentarians presenting a vaccination passport or a negative RT-PCR test, and stated that deputies who do not attend will have their absences accounted for. On the final report of the CPI of Covid-19, he said that he still has not had access and that only when he can read will he take a stand against any indictments of deputies.

“I’ve always been very transparent in what I think about the spending ceiling, but it’s imperative that we all know that the permanent program needed a source to be created this year, and that source resides in income tax. It was approved by the Chamber, in a broad construction process. It was imperative for us to keep the spending ceiling, for the program to fit the ceiling. It was not possible. Since we do not have the means or the political conditions of the other House, which is the Senate, to address the income tax that would be the permanent source, the government decided to propose a temporary solution that will use a portion of the ceiling and a part outside”, commented Lira. For him, it would be ‘insensitivity’ not to serve hungry people.

The Chamber must vote in the first round this Tuesday, 26, the PEC of the Precatório in plenary. The proposal makes two changes that make room in the spending ceiling so that Brazil Aid worth BRL 400 is made possible: it establishes an annual limit for the payment of court orders, debts of the Union already recognized by the Courts on a definitive basis – it will be maximum BRL 50 billion, less than the BRL 90 billion that were planned for 2022. The text also changes the rule for the correction of the ceiling that limits the growth of public expenditure: now, the inflation used as a basis for the readjustment would be considered for the period between January and December of the previous year, no longer between July of one year and June of the following year, so that the government could spend more in 2022 – both changes lead to approximately R$ 84 billion available in the budget of the next year. Lira also said that he is sure that, with the conditions established in the PEC, the payment queue for court orders will be cleared.