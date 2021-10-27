LIVE – Follow the Stock Exchange today (10/27/2021)

Live stock market highlights

Dia has a decision from Copom, PEC dos Precatórios and employment data from Pnad; Investors also digest the balance sheets of Santander, Gerdau, Weg, Marfrig and Banco Inter.

Last updates

10:13 am – Exporters highlighted in the opening of business

Shares of exporting companies opened the session with increases above 3%, with highlights for Metalúrgica Gerdau, +3.91%; JBS, +3.58%; Gerdau, +3.32%; and Marfrig.

10:12 am – Ibovespa opens session with an increase of almost 1%, at 107,400 points

9:53 am – Getnet (GETT3;GETT4) profits R$ 94 million in the third quarter, an increase of 115% in one year

According to the company, the performance is due to revenue growth, which is mainly related to higher anticipation volumes achieved in 3Q21 and revenue growth from the digital platform.

Ebitda totaled R$237 million in the quarter, an increase of 32% year-on-year.

9:50 am – WEG (WEGE3) has positive data, above expectations, points Credit

Credit Suisse commented on data from Weg, whose third-quarter net revenue was 7% above expectations. Ebitda was 7% above and net revenue, in line.

For the bank, the balance sheet data contemplates the main pillars of its investment thesis through a strong pace of growth and return on invested capital (Roic in English) at high levels of 31%, compared to 32% in the quarter previous year, even with price pressure.

9:40 am – Santander (SANB11) has good results, with performance driven by strong trading gains, says Bradesco BBI

BBI pointed out that the margin with clients was also a positive factor in the quarter and that, although the cost of risk increased and was above estimates, it notes that both the cost of risk and NPLs are still below pre-pandemic levels . Thus, it expects further increases in the cost of risk, as defaulters should continue to normalize to pre-pandemic levels.

Bradesco BBI maintains a neutral recommendation for Santander shares and a target price of R$48.00, compared to the quotation on Tuesday (26) of R$35.07.

9:28 am – Banco Inter (BIDI11) has a quarter with an increase in the average revenue per user, highlights Bradesco BBI

According to the institution’s report, the solid upward trend of 19.7% of the average revenue per user (Arpu, its acronym in English), to R$ 207, was the best indicator of the quarter.

In addition, Banco Inter’s costs dropped 10.6%, which, highlights BBI, indicates better customer engagement.

9:20 am – Marfrig (MRFG3) has a record quarter in North America, with margins once again exceeding estimates, points out Itaú BBA

On the other hand, the South American operation presented an Ebitda margin of 4.4%, below the bank’s estimate. According to the bank, margins that are still under pressure can be attributed to the scarce availability of cattle in Brazil.

Itaú BBA maintains evaluation performer for Marfrig shares (MRFG3), and target price of R$26.00. Bradesco BBI maintains rating performer with a target price of R$ 30.00.

9:12 am – Ibovespa futures opens between gains and losses and has a slight increase of 0.07% to 107,585 points

Commercial dollar drops 0.2% to R$ 5.562 on purchase and sale

9:12 am – Future interest advances

DI for January 2023 advanced two basis points, at 11.74%; DI for January 2025 was up four basis points 12.02%; and the DI for January 2027 had a positive variation of five basis points, at 12.04%

9:05 am – Unemployment rate drops to 13.2% in August, points out IBGE, better-than-expected data

The median expectation of the Refinitiv consensus was an unemployment rate of 13.4% in August, compared to 13.7% in July.

Unemployment declines in the quarter ended in August:

8:51 am – Copom: after the IPCA-15, economists see chances for the Selic to rise above 1.5 points at this Wednesday’s meeting

If the expectation for the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) was already for acceleration in the rate of increase of the Selic, to between 1.25 and 1.5 percentage points, amidst the scenario of fiscal deterioration with the dribble in the Spending ceiling announced last week by the government, the possibility of an even more significant increase gained momentum.

8:20 am – Radar brings Petrobras clarifying the readjustment and PetroRio starting well production; Marfrig, Banco Inter, WEG and more outstanding balance sheets

Check out the corporate news highlights in this Wednesday’s session (27)

8:03 am – Gerdau (GGBR4) earns BRL 5.59 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021, up 604% year-on-year

Adjusted Ebitda totaled R$7.023 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 228% over the same period last year, with a margin of 32.9%, an increase of 16.4 percentage points.

According to Gerdau, these results reflect the high demand scenario in the steel sector, combined with the portfolio of products with higher added value optimized by the company in recent years.

Gerdau’s board of directors also proved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$1.42 per share, totaling R$2.4 billion.

8:00 am – Agenda Brazil

9 am: Producer Price Index (IPP) for September;

9:00 am: August unemployment rate released by the IBGE with the Pnad Contínua, with a consensus Refinitiv rate at 13.4%;

2:30 pm: Weekly foreign exchange flow;

2:30 pm: Treasury releases monthly debt report for September;

18h: Selic interest rate decision.

7:59 am – WEG (WEGE3) profits R$ 812.9 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021, an increase of 26.2%

The company’s result came above the market consensus of R$793 million.

Already adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 1.144 billion, an increase of 22.3%, but with a drop of 1.1 percentage point at the margin.

7:54 am – Santander (SANB11) records managerial income of R$4.34 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

This represented (3Q21) an increase of R$ 12.5% ​​compared to the same period in 2020. Corporate net income reached R$ 4.272 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 12.1 on the annual basis.

The bank also approved the distribution of R$ 3.0 billion in dividends for the third quarter of 2021.

7:42 am – Copom decision on interest rates, PEC for court-ordered debts, unemployment and more issues that will move the market today

Check out the 5 most relevant issues to keep an eye on this Wednesday (27)

6:54 am – Santander (SANB11) has a managerial profit of R$4.34 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 12.5%; bank approves BRL 3 billion in dividends

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related