Londrina reaches 86,628 confirmed cases and 2,251 deaths by Covid-19 | Londoner

The latest Covid-19 bulletin in Londrina, released this Tuesday (26), recorded two more deaths by Covid-19 retroactively. The municipality has already reached 2,251 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 117 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours and the municipality reached 86,628 confirmations.

The registered deaths are of a 67-year-old man last Monday (25) and a 79-year-old man this Tuesday (26). Both victims had comorbidities.

Londrina still has 460 people infected and with the virus active. Of this total, 377 are in home isolation and 83 are hospitalized – 38 in the ward and 45 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of those considered cured of the disease reached 83,917. Currently, there are 86 people with symptoms of the disease awaiting test results.

The hospital beds of the Unified Health System (SUS) exclusive to Covid-19 have 38% occupancy. The Covid-19 Adult UTI Occupancy Rate is at 56%.

CAMBE

The bulletin released on Monday (25) registered 20 new cases of Covid-19. In all, there are 12,659 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 370 deaths in the city. Cambé has 125 active cases, with six admissions (3 in ICUs) and 119 cases of home isolation.

IBIPORAN

The latest bulletin was released this Monday (25) and counted 12 new cases and 99 active cases of Covid-19. Of these, 96 patients are in home isolation and three are hospitalized. In all, Ibiporã has 8,882 confirmed cases, 8,600 of which have been recovered. To date, 183 residents have lost their lives as a result of Covid-19.