Long Covid: 80% of those who lost their sense of smell or taste regained their senses within 6 months, study says | Coronavirus

A study by researchers at the American University Virginia Commonwealth points out that 80% of those who lose their sense of smell or taste after a Covid infection regain their senses within 6 months.

The findings were released in mid-September. Scientists are monitoring, over the long term, cases of loss of smell and/or taste after Covid-19 infection. So far, nearly 3,000 people in the US have participated in the study.

Despite considering this a good percentage, researcher Evan Reiter, professor and vice president of the department of otolaryngology at the university, assessed that 20% of patients do not regain consciousness within 6 months “there are still a lot of people, given the millions of people who suffer from Covid-19″.

This stage of the research considered the responses of 798 people who had a loss of smell or taste, all aged 18 or over. See other conclusions:

Being under 40 years old was associated with a greater chance of smelling recovery . Among the people studied, 83.2% of those under 40 years old recovered their sense of smell. Among those over 40, this percentage was 74.5%.

. Among the people studied, 83.2% of those under 40 years old recovered their sense of smell. Among those over 40, this percentage was 74.5%. People with a history of head trauma had least likely to recover your sense of smell.

to recover your sense of smell. Recovery was also less likely for those who suffered from shortness of breath. during Covid-19 infection.

during Covid-19 infection. those with nasal congestion were more likely to recover. of smell.

“The increased likelihood of smell recovery in individuals with nasal congestion is logical, simply because you can lose your sense of smell because you are so congested and odors can’t get into your nose,” explained Evan Reiter, professor and vice president from the department of otolaryngology at the university.

In practice, this means that, in these cases, people would have lost because of congestion in the nose, not because the coronavirus caused any damage to the nerves responsible for smell.

Previous results from the same group indicated that:

43% of participants reported feeling depressed .

. 56% reported decreased enjoyment of life in general during the loss of smell or taste.

during the loss of smell or taste. The most common concern with quality of life was the reduced taste for food , with 87% of respondents indicating it was a problem.

, with 87% of respondents indicating it was a problem. THE inability to smell smoke was the most common security risk , reported by 45% of respondents.

, reported by 45% of respondents. Loss of appetite (55%) and unintentional weight loss (37%) continue to pose challenges for patients.

Recovery ‘glasses’

2 of 2 Functional prototype of the glasses. A small gas sensor is located near the nostrils, which would be mounted on goggles or other holding device. Once the gas sensor comes in contact with odor molecules, sensory information is sent to an external processor. The information is then delivered to an internal electrode array, which stimulates the olfactory bulb. — Photo: Virginia Commonwealth University

The same group of scientists has been working, since 2018, on a prototype of “glasses” that can help patients with a loss of smell to regain this sense.

In email to g1, the leader of this research, the otolaryngologist physician Richard Costanzo, explained that clinical studies are being carried out at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, to map areas of the brain that contribute to the perception of smell.

Another stage of the study is being carried out at the university itself: scientists are working on the odor detection technology needed to develop the prototype’s own detector. The idea is that it works like a cochlear implant: these devices bypass the damaged parts of the ear to send electrical signals to the auditory nerve, which then directs the signals to the brain.

In the case of the prototype, this would be done with the olfactory nerves, naturally. The device would use an external sensor and an internal processor to detect and transmit information and stimulate regions of the brain that stopped receiving information after the loss of smell.

The brain’s ability to detect and categorize smells is a function of the central nervous system. The olfactory receptors in the nasal cavity detect odors and send this information to the olfactory bulb. It processes odor information and transfers it to other regions of the brain. If the connection between the olfactory receptors and the bulb is broken, however, due to an injury or illness, the result will be loss of smell.

Researchers’ prototypes have shown that tiny gas sensors detect odor molecules and send information to a microprocessor via electrical signals. The microprocessor then uses electrical signals to stimulate the olfactory bulb, producing a smell.

For this, the implant needs to be able to correctly identify the molecules and stimulate the bulb in places that would produce the correct smell.

This requires creating a custom sensory map. Doctors stimulated a person’s olfaction bulb in various patterns, and the patient gave feedback on the smell produced to inform the microprocessor programming.

“We would program the input of the sensor and the microprocessor to know if this odor is a banana and this is a rose”, explained Costanzo, at the time, to the university’s website.

“So we matched the sensor input with a stimulation pattern for the olfactory bulb. So if a patient walks into a room and there’s a banana smell, a specific odor pattern is activated in the bulb,” he said.