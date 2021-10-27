Lost while trekking in the US, person does not answer rescue calls for not recognizing phone number | World

A person who was hiking alone in Monte Elbert, Colorado, was lost 24 hours and lost the chance to be rescued much earlier because he didn’t answer several calls from a rescue team – simply because he didn’t recognize the number that appeared on the screen of your mobile phone.

The case took place on Oct. 18, according to the Lake County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) team, which recounted the episode in a post. They didn’t specify who the lost person was, or even whether it was a man or a woman.

The person had left his car around 9 am on the 18th, and as he had not returned until 8 pm, a team was called. Five members spread into areas where people tend to get lost in Monte, around 10 pm, and the search went on until 3 am, with no result.

A new team left at 7 am, covering a new region. But around 9:30 am, it was reported that the person had returned to their vehicle.

During the entire search period, LCSAR attempted telephone contact with the missing person, but none of the calls were answered.

After returning, the person informed that he did not respond to calls because he did not recognize the number, and is not in the habit of answering calls from strangers.