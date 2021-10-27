Lots of money and little football. Inter and Flamengo’s disappointment with Guerrero after leaving Corinthians – Prisma

São Paulo Brazil

“Every end of contract is the same thing. He doesn’t want to renew, he wants to sell his pass to the club where he’s playing.”

“Let him resell the pass in Peru.”

The spiteful statements are from Andrés Sanchez, former president of Corinthians, in 2018.

Even three years after Guerrero’s departure, in 2015, he couldn’t forgive the author of the goal that guaranteed Corinthians’ second World Cup.

Today, six years after he left Parque São Jorge, the Peruvian terminates his contract with Internacional. The 37-year-old is free to return to Alianza Lima, where he promised to end his career. Or accept any other team’s proposal.

Corinthians, Flamengo and Colorado leaders are unanimous in stating: Paolo Guerrero is one of the most problematic players who played in Brazilian football in recent years.

A big star in Peru, he always insisted on the same treatment at the clubs where he played. At Corinthians, the attacker was always tormented and tormented the leaders. Because I believed I earned little.

He was maddened by the arrival of Alexandre Pato, in 2013, earning much more than he and the entire champion cast of the Libertadores and the Worlds. It took two years of wear.

In 2014, in the very poorly explained invasion of those organized in training, the Peruvian was not treated like a hero. On the contrary, as revealed by then-president Mario Gobbi.

“Paolo [Guerrero] was choked by fans,” guaranteed Gobbi, in February 2014.

The attacker was very afraid of the organized and never told what happened to him.

But it showed how much he felt wronged with the contract renewal request. There were 7 million dollars, around R$ 18.2 million at the time. ER$ 500 thousand monthly. The Corinthians leaders were extremely irritated, since he had been hired from Hamburg for 3.5 million dollars, or half as much.

Guerrero had proposals from Palmeiras and Flamengo. He refused that of rival Alviverde for fear of the reaction of the organized Corinthians. He went to the Rio club. Three-year contract. He would earn R$ 650,000 per month plus R$ 18 million in gloves.

“I didn’t regret hitting Flamengo. Corinthians didn’t see me as important. Flamengo, yes,” said the striker in May 2015.

In three years, he only managed to win the 2017 Carioca Championship.

There were “only” 43 goals in three years.

Everything would get worse with the attacker’s doping announcement. His conviction by FIFA for one year. He didn’t play for six months, got an injunction, competed in the 2018 World Cup. Flamengo suspended his salary and did not pay his salaries.

After the World Cup in Russia, Guerrero demanded Flamengo’s renewal for three years. Plus the retroactive payment, when it was suspended. Disappointed with the attacker’s performance, then aged 35, Flamengo offered him a year. As Guerrero didn’t want to give in, the club gave up the attacker.

He ended up at the International. Between salaries and gloves, he received, on average, R$ 850 thousand a month.

Guerrero was also unstable. The best moment was in the 2019 Brazil Cup. The club from Rio Grande do Sul lost the final, but he was the top scorer and chosen as the best player in the competition.

But in 2020 Guerrero suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury in his right knee. It was operated on. He was away from the lawns for seven months. When he returned, his relationship with the club’s officers had cooled. It was clear that they wanted to get rid of the costly attacker.

Guerrero even changed representatives. Left OTB Sports by Vinicius Prattes.

It was he who negotiated the termination with Internacional.

There were 32 goals in three years.

The Peruvian made great contracts with Flamengo and Internacional.

But it was a huge disappointment at both clubs.

He never again showed the same football as Corinthians.

There were 52 goals in three years.

“He just made a lot of money.”

“Football left at Parque São Jorge.”

He ironizes, cruel, an adviser very close to Andrés Sanchez…

