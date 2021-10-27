Luana Piovani rebuts criticism about her outfit: ‘No money for even a cigarette’ | celebrities



Luana Piovani – instagram reproduction

Published 10/26/2021 16:30 | Updated 10/26/2021 4:34 PM

Rio – Luana Piovani does not swallow any kind of insult. The actress posted a photo on Instagram wearing a long dress combined with a large belt while on a tour of France. Some netizens made it clear that they didn’t like the look of Lucas Bitencourt’s girlfriend. The actress then released the verb.

“Lightweight dress, heavy belt. Something’s wrong isn’t right,” commented one Instagram user. “You’re saying that,” countered the actress. “I love how you dress, Luana, but that wide belt there, tied in the middle of that dress, gave you a very ladylike look,” said one woman. “Well, flower, you didn’t like it, ok. The intention was to please ME, it’s all right,” Piovani replied.

On the other hand, there were those who liked the combination. “The guys give her look a kick ass! Each one wears what they want and what they like. But what the populace really likes is to give a kick in other people’s lives”, wrote a follower. “Without having the right or money for even a pack of cigarettes,” said the actress.

At another time, a person commented Piovani had a “pregnant face”. “But I’m not,” guaranteed the actress.

She is already the mother of 9-year-old Dom and twins Bem and Liz, the result of her marriage to Pedro Scooby.