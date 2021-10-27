Luxembourg, Fábio, renovations and football director: Cruzeiro’s plans for 2022 | cruise

In the final stretch of Serie B, but already thinking about 2022. Close to completing the third consecutive year in the Second Division, Cruzeiro is planning the next season, thinking about the maintenance of Vanderlei Luxemburgo and the captain and idol Fábio. In an interview with Globo, the president of Raposa, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, commented on the planning.

Talks with Luxembourg have started, but will be intensified after the chances of relegation and access are over. The coach wants to stay at Fox, but demands extra-field stability, especially with salaries on time..

– I always talk to him, we were together on Sunday, we went to the U20 final, we’re talking all the time. He is very enthusiastic and, even for that reason, he wanted to go there to watch. So, you already have in mind who you want to use next year.

– The big question we are waiting for now is that as in December the contracts migrate to SAF, it makes no sense to renew with him, and he has a contract until December. So I don’t even have to renew it now, I have to wait for the constitution of the new company, already make his contract in the new company. We are already well talked about and have a lot of ideas for next year – completed the president of Cruzeiro.

The Cruzeiro captain and goalkeeper still has an undefined future. The contract runs until the end of the year. Talks with the club have already started, but with the establishment of the players’ strike, the negotiation stagnated. Cruzeiro tries to reach a budget compromise with the player.

– I talked to Fábio, it must be maybe a month or two, we started talking about it. He’s been playing, he’s an athlete that everyone likes him a lot, we have something on the table that needs to be feasible for our budget and such. So we’re talking and of course we want to, how to say no, it’s more a matter of sitting down and defining now.

During the season, Cruzeiro had two football directors: André Mazzuco (now at Santos) and Rodrigo Pastana (left the club in October, following a request from the sponsor). Today, the club is without a professional in charge and also without a football manager, after Pedro Moreira left.

– Vanderlei has this characteristic of a manager, it’s something he likes to do. But our goal is, yes, to have a football director. We’re just not in that rush to catch someone running to help us play, because we can see that things are evolving. As I said, these conversations for 2022, these contract renewals for the boys at the base, everything is going well. But our idea is, yes, to have a football director.

During the season, the name of Alexandre Mattos was raised by Cruzeiro and sought by the board. But there was no agreement. The name is the favorite of the club’s main investor, Pedro Lourenço, and continues in Raposa’s sights.

During the trip across Europe to take a course at Real Madrid and also for a lecture on management challenges, Sérgio Rodrigues kept in touch with the football director. However, Mattos still has commitments in the United States and has not defined his future. At the moment, it is difficult for him to return to work at Cruzeiro.

While not hiring, the functions have been divided by André Argolo (sports director), Claudiomir Rates (soccer supervisor), Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Ricardo Rocha and the president himself.

– We have been going well in this direction, Luxembourg, Ricardo Rocha, we have André Argolo who is our director (sports) who is also staying here and is helping us with this, he follows football when I am not. The four of us, together with Claudiomir (Rates, football supervisor), who is our supervisor, the 5 of us have been running the operations here – said Sérgio Rodrigues.

Cruzeiro’s midfielder is still recovering from surgery on his right knee. He has a contract until the end of the year, as well as a part of the Cruzeiro cast. Sérgio Rodrigues was asked about the player’s situation, but avoided commenting on Raposa’s player history.

– If we talk, let’s talk one by one and then it’s bullshit. I’m discussing planning with Vanderlei, I have to understand who he’s going to want, how things are going to go. Fábio has already been publicized, let’s deal with it case by case and let’s hear from the technician. It’s no use wanting to renew and the technician not wanting to climb. That’s why it has to be a group, Ricardo Rocha will sit, Vanderlei, they analyze how many boys will move up, how many we have in that position. Because sometimes, as the case may be, I’m going to hire someone to inhibit the arrival of a boy I trust? Planning all depends on it.

One of the players who stood out in the last rounds was the young striker Vitor Leque. Initially hired for the U-20, he has a loan contract with Cruzeiro (it was granted by Atlético-GO) until the end of the year.

In an interview with Globo, Sérgio Rodrigues said that “certainly” he will definitely seek to acquire the athlete. In the loan agreement, there is a fixed amount of R$700 thousand to buy 50% of the player’s economic rights.