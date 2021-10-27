M1 Max has the fastest GPU ever tested by Serif – MacMagazine

There is no doubt that the chips M1 Pro and M1 Max they are really stupendous — as seen in several tests already performed.

Recently the developer Andy Somerfield (from Affinity apps) used their own tool to calculate the performance of the M1 Max chip in tasks aimed at their editing software — and the results surpassed those of high-end options.

In this sense, the GPU faster than the Serif developer team had already tested in their tool benchmark went to AMD Radeon Pro W6900X, which Apple sells for R$75,000 (US$6K) as an MPX module for the Mac Pro.

The #M1Max is the fastest GPU we have ever measured in the @affinitybyserif Photo benchmark. It outperforms the W6900X – at $6000, 300W desktop part – because it has immense compute performance, immense on-chip bandwidth and immediate transfer of data on and off the GPU (UMA). pic.twitter.com/iPg3L56y2u — Andy Somerfield (@andysomerfield) October 25, 2021

Specifically, Radeon Pro W6900X has 32GB of GDDR6 memory which offers up to 512GB/s of memory bandwidth. Even so, it was surpassed by the M1 Max’s GPU with 32 cores and 400GB/s of unified bandwidth memory.

The results of this test generate a score of benchmark of about 30,000 for the 32-core M1 Max GPU, obliterating absolutely any other GPU scores we’ve measured. —Ashley Hewson, managing director of Serif

Somerfield explained, however, that this doesn’t mean the M1 Max will perform better on *all* tasks, but it definitely shows how Apple chips are capable — and also that they can be better for image editing than a GPU. dedicated cutting-edge.

Affinity Apps Update

To take advantage of all the firepower of the new MacBooks Pro processors, Serif has released updates to its line of editing apps (Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher) whose new features include official support for macOS Monterey and optimizations to provide smooth rendering at 120 frames per second on the new machines.

via 9to5Mac