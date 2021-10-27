Maju Coutinho is applauded by the team when he says goodbye to ‘Jornal Hoje’

And it was to the sound of applause from the team that Maju Coutinho said goodbye to “Jornal Hoje” this Tuesday, October 26th. The journalist will lead the “Fantastic” alongside Poliana Abritta from November 21, after the departure of Thaddeus Schmidt to command “Big Brother Brasil” next year.

Today was my last day here at Jornal Hoje. I thank you once again for your company these past two years. It was great to be by your side at lunchtime. See you at Fantástico, on November 21st.

Maju took charge of the journalist in September 2019, replacing Sandra Annenberg who went to “Globo Repórter” after the retirement of Sergio Chapelin.

“These were challenging times. Then came the pandemic, social isolation. Jornal Hoje gained more space to show what is most important in Brazil and in the world”, recalled Maju.

In this “chair dance”, César Tralli left “SP1” to take over as Maju and Alan Severiano is who will stay with the attraction at lunchtime in greater São Paulo.

On the social networks of “Jornal Hoje”, Maju Coutinho also left a message for the public, thanking them for the audience and affection.

“I’m just going to drop you a thank you kiss. It was incredible and intense this passage through here. Then that’s it. My thanks, my gratitude for you following our work, which is done by a wonderful team. I am the spokesperson for this team.”

