Man ignores rescue call for not recognizing number – News

An American was missing for more than 24 hours after getting lost on a trail on Mount Elbert, Colorado, United States, and refusing all calls from the rescue team because he did not know the phone he was calling.

According to Lake County search and rescue teams, an unidentified person arrived on the mountain in the morning of Oct. 18 and did not return until early evening.

Five members of search and rescue team from the county began looking for the person on the night of the disappearance, but the operation was unsuccessful.

In the morning of the 19th, the subject was seen near his own car and said that he got lost during the evening and spent the night looking for the trail that would take him back to the vehicle. The person even stated that he did not know that a rescue team was looking for him.

“If you are late on your scheduled itinerary and start getting repeated calls from an unknown phone, please answer. This could be a call from the rescue team trying to confirm that you are safe and sound,” the Lake County Search and Rescue team posted on Facebook.