managerial net income is R$4.340 billion in the 3rd quarter (+12.5%)

O Santander (SANB11) had managerial net income (which disregards goodwill from acquisitions) of BRL 4.340 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 12.5% ​​in a year and 4.1% in a quarter, according to results published by the bank at dawn this Wednesday, 27.

In the three-month period ended in September, Santander’s expanded credit portfolio was R$526.488 billion, up 13.1% year-on-year.

In relation to the second quarter, there was an increase of 3.2%. On an annual basis, credit to individuals (+21.3%) and small and medium-sized companies (+17.3%) boosted growth.

In the indicator that excludes operations such as debentures, CRIs, promissory notes, among others, Santander’s credit portfolio was R$ 450.262 billion, up 13.3% in a year and 2.4% in a quarter.

In this case, growth was also driven by loans to individuals, which increased the portfolio by 21.3% on an annual basis, and 5.5% on a quarterly basis. The corporate portfolio rose 7.2% in one year, but retreated 0.5% in one quarter.

Delinquency, measured by arrears over 90 days, was 2.4%, up 0.2 percentage point in a quarter, and 0.4 point in the space of a year.

According to Santander, the increase can be attributed to the growth of the credit portfolio and changes in the product mix.

Defaults by individuals rose from 3.2% to 3.3% between the second and third quarters, and defaults by companies rose from 1.1% to 1.3%.

In the indicator of delays between 15 and 90 days, delinquency went from 3.3% to 3.4% between the second and third quarter. Among individual customers, it rose from 4.8% to 5.0%. Among companies, it fell from 1.5% to 1.2%.

The result of provisions for doubtful debts, the so-called PDDs, was R$ 3.676 billion in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 26.1% in 12 months, attributed by the bank to higher credit volumes and also to products. In relation to the second quarter, the increase was 10.6%.

In the quarter, expenses with provisions were R$4.798 billion, and revenue from the recovery of credits written off as losses was R$1.122 billion.