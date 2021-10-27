Marcelo’s agent talks about returning to Brazil and says where the side wants to act after the end of his contract with Real Madrid

Revealed by Fluminense, Marcelo has no interest in returning to Brazilian football and intends to continue in Europe after the end of his contract in June 2022

At the Real Madrid since 2007, Marcelo is in the last year of his contract and will be able to leave the Spanish club at the end of the season, in June 2022. The possibility of signing the Brazilian at no cost attracts interest from Europe and from Brazil.

However, the left-back is unlikely to return to Brazilian football at the end of his contract with Real Madrid. In an interview with TNT Sports, the player’s manager, Caio Alves, said that there is no possibility of Marcelo playing in Brazil from July next year.

According to the businessman, Marcelo’s priority is to remain in Europe after the end of the contract. Several clubs in Brazil have already shown interest in signing him, but there were no conversations.



revealed by Fluminense, Marcelo is the player with the longest time at Real Madrid, but he has not had space this season. Affected by injuries, the 33-year-old Brazilian played only 2 games in 2021-22, leaving the bank in both.

Last season he had already lost space in the merengue cast, fighting only 19 games, less than half of the team’s total. Real has worked mainly with Ferland Mendy on the left side, with the defender David Alaba also being able to act in the sector.