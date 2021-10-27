Marfrig (MRFG3) profits 148% more in the 3rd quarter balance sheet

SAO PAULO – Marfrig (MRFG3) reported net income of R$1.7 billion in its balance sheet for the third quarter, a performance 148.7% higher than in the same period last year. the performance came above the projected by Refinitiv, with a profit of R$ 1.4 billion.

According to the company, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 4.7 billion, an increase of 115.6%, with an Ebitda margin of 20% (+7p. for.) – better than projected by Refinitiv, of R$3.1 billion.

In terms of profitability, North America was responsible for a growth of 12.5 percentage points, to 26.8%, while in the South American operation there was a growth of 6.1 pp, to 4.4%.

Net revenue totaled R$ 23.6 billion, an expansion of 40.4%. Of this total, South America accounted for BRL 6.909 billion (+44.1%) and North America with BRL 12.729 billion (+38.9%).

According to Marco Antônio Molina, Chairman of the Board of the company, in a statement, there was in the quarter “a solid set of results”, with record performance in North America, “showing the wide availability of animals and strong demand for beef in the United States ”.

Reopening in North America

The growth in demand in North America is justified by the reopening of the American economy, due to the advance in the vaccination process against Covid-19, to the replenishment of stocks in the supply chain. food service, to the economic scenario still driven by financial stimuli from the federal government and the seasonality of the period.

In South America, according to the executive, the scenario was more “challenging”. But efficient management and operational excellence were essential for us to face adversity in a scenario of high cattle prices and restrictive measures in exports”.

Debt

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was a 19.9% ​​decrease, to R$ 13.733 billion, with an increase in the average debt term, from 4.15 years to 4.97 years.

As a result, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and pro forma adjusted Ebitda, was 1.07 times in dollars, a reduction of 0.47 times compared to 2Q21.

When measured in reais, the index was 1.10 times or 0.35 times lower than the index measured in the previous quarter.

The company added that this is the lowest level ever in both currencies, “and it reinforces Marfrig’s commitment to financial strength.”

