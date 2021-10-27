Marfrig’s profit more than doubles in the 3rd quarter to R$1.67 billion with operations in North America

THE Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3) reported net income of 1.67 billion reais in the third quarter, an expressive increase of 148.7% compared to the same period last year, amid strong results of the operation of the company in North America, according to the balance released on Tuesday.

Profit before fees, taxes, adjusted depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 4.73 billion reais in the period, with an increase of 115.6% year-on-year, with 95% of the value due to the North American unit’s Ebitda, which offset the adversities in the Brazil.

The North America Operation, led by the American National Beef, registered new record results, benefited by the replenishment of stocks in the food-service chain, the economic scenario still driven by financial stimuli from the federal government and by the seasonality of the period.

“The industry fundamentals remain in our favor, we have an ample supply of cattle… In the fourth quarter we will have an offer similar to the third. We will not have the same Ebitda margin as in the third quarter, but it will remain very strong”, said the CEO of the North American unit, Tim Klein.

See the result below: