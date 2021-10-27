Marina calls Dayane a fake and advises Sthe

Marina Ferrari doesn’t like Dayane Mello’s attitude and advised Sthefane Matos to keep an eye on the artist in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). In a conversation with the influencer, the businesswoman called Day a fake and manipulative because she was getting close to Sthe.

“Let me ask you something, did Day wish you good luck for the test?”, Marina asked. “No, why?” asked Sthe.

I don’t like to gossip, but I saw her saying things in the bedroom that I thought was kind of fake. I didn’t think it was cool, you know? But I also don’t like saying no. She didn’t speak very highly of you and even Rico was upset and said ‘I thought Day was very fake with Teté, every little friend in front and behind her, she keeps talking’

, shot Marina Ferrari

The businesswoman continued to alert the influencer about Day, citing the ex-Grande Fratello’s bullshit with Arcrebiano:

That’s why now I’m very connected to her, because I was opening up, talking, becoming more friendly, but she’s a great player. Her problem is with Bil, but whoever she can take the focus off, she’s not thinking about the others, she’s thinking about her and this pursuit that she’s got with Bil.

Sthe recalled the situation in which Dayane asked her and Marina to pull Tati Quebra Barraco to the stall after the lamp test. “She wanted to pull Tati on the lamp, right? Because when I sat down with her, she was already talking about Tati.”

Marina fired criticism at the model:

She knows how to manipulate, articulate, understand? And people who are nicer, more hearted, end up going along with it. She thinks you’re manipulated by Bil and others.

“Let her find what she wants,” Sthe countered. “Anyway, keep an eye out. Everyone knows about themselves and eventually the bill arrives,” concluded Marina.