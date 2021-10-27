Mario Party Superstars: see gameplay, minigames and more game details | board games

Mario Party Superstars is the launch of Nintendo’s famous board franchise with a release date of October 29, exclusively for Nintendo Switch for R$299.00. This time, the bet is to celebrate the 23 years of the series’ history with a compilation of the boards and minigames that marked the generation of Nintendo 64 and GameCube, including support for online multiplayer. The game is also the company’s first console game to feature Brazilian Portuguese localization. Check out, below, some information about game modes and other content available at the launch of the title.

Supporting up to four players, Mario Party Superstars follows the classic formula of the franchise and rescues five iconic boards from the Nintendo 64 generation. Throughout the rounds, players must roll dice to navigate the houses and brave different events to collect the most possible stars, which can be purchased with coins.

At the end of each round, however, players are subjected to a minigame that is worth a good portion of coins and that are crucial to conquering the lead. There are also events unique to each board that can change the course of the games at any time.

In addition to the traditional board mode, you can explore 100 classic minigames of the series through Mountain Minigames, which features the following formats: each for itself, in pairs, three against one and duels. All activities are button-compatible, so you can play smoothly on Nintendo Switch Lite.

It’s worth noting that all game modes also support offline and online multiplayer. It’s also possible to play up to three people on the same console, while a fourth player can join the experience over the Internet.

Mario Party Superstars brings, in principle, ten selectable characters — including figures that were not present in the classics, such as Rosalina. The complete list can be seen below:

Mario;

Luigi;

Peach;

Yoshi;

Daisy;

Wario;

Waluigi;

Rosalina;

Donkey Kong;

Birdo.

Players should recognize several of the 100 minigames available in Mario Party Superstars, as the game rescues the activities present in the old games in the series. Some of the highlights are: bat-ball, pulabared, turnstile jump, Time of the Rasteira, Gelocists, between others. The complete list of minigames can be found on the official website in Brazilian Portuguese, accessed at https://marioparty.nintendo.com/pt/minigames/.

Localization in Brazilian Portuguese

A detail that draws a lot of attention in Mario Party Superstars is the fact that it is the first Nintendo game, released for consoles, to include localization in Brazilian Portuguese. This is not only reflected in the texts, but also in the narrator’s dubbing that follows the events of the matches.

The initiative ended up motivating movements organized by fans for the company to continue releasing games translated into Brazilian Portuguese. The goal is that big franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Pokemon and Animal Crossing also be contemplated in the future.

It’s important to remember that Nintendo has localized its mobile games since 2016, including names like Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, Mario Kart Tour, between others. The company has also been slowly increasing its representation in Brazil, with the launch of national versions of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo eShop and more.