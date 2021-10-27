Match against Chapecoense marks the opening of Choperia Fielzone at Neo Qumica Arena; see details

Next Monday, Corinthians will face Chapecoense, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, in a game that Neo Química Arena will be 100% free to receive Fiel. In addition, the duel marks the inauguration of the Choperia Fielzone in the stadium.

Thus, the fans, in addition to the “common” tickets, will also have the option of watching the duel in a special space inside the Casa do Povo. The taproom opens four hours before departure, with open bar (water, soda and beer), open food (popcorn, hot dog, mini pizza, ham sandwich and ice cream) and a concert by singer Fabiano Sorriso. Alcoholic beverages will be served up to two hours before and one and a half hours after the game. The price is R$290.

It is good to remember that Camarote Fielzone will also be working with 100% of the public released for the match against Chapecoense. The space located in Setor Sul will feature a concert by the pagode group Katinguelê, in addition to open bar (whiskey, vodka, beer, water and soda) and open food (hamburger, pasta, popcorn, hot dog, ham and ice cream). Prices range from R$450 to R$950.

Get to know the details of the Fielzone spaces

