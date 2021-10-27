Matheus Donelli could become the youngest goalkeeper in Serie A in 2021 if he faces Chapecoense

Young goalkeeper Matheus Donelli is the most likely choice to replace Cassio against Chapecoense, Corinthians’ next commitment. The shirt 12 received the third yellow card last Sunday, against Internacional, and will not be available for Sylvinho. If the replacement is confirmed, the 19-year-old archer will become the youngest to act in Serie A in 2021.

Scheduled for November 1st, the duel against the team from Santa Catarina will be the first in the Brasileirão that Corinthians will do without Cassio. On the date of the game, Donelli will be 19 years, five months and 15 days, since he was born on May 17, 2002. The boy, a breed from Terrão, has already replaced his idol in the Campeonato Paulista and in the Sudamericana.

So far, the position of youngest goalkeeper to act in this edition of the Brazilian Championship belongs to João Paulo. The goalkeeper of Chapecoense made his debut in Serie A on June 13, at the age of 20, against Ceará. The opposing archer was born on March 8, 2001.

Donelli disputes the vacancy with Caique França, Guilherme Castellani and Carlos Miguel, who are 26, 21 and 22 years old, respectively. With 100% of the rights linked to the Parque São Jorge club, Matheus has a contract until January 5, 2025. The goalkeeper was champion with the Brazilian Under-17 team and owner of the Golden Glove of the World Cup in 2019.

