Matheus França decides, Flamengo beats Vasco and advances to the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship

With two goals from Matheus França, Flamengo defeated Vasco by 3-0, in Gávea, and guaranteed a place in the semifinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. Defender Cleiton scored the first goal for Rubro-Negro. In the next phase, the team faces São Paulo, which is headed by former player Alex, in two games. The dates and times will be defined by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

GOLDEN CHANCES

The first chance of the game was Flamengo, who needed the result to advance. Thiaguinho recovered the ball at the edge of the area and risked the submission, but kicked midway through the goal. From then on, Vasco lined up clear opportunities to open the scoring, but it was not effective.

In the first of them, Figueiredo received the front with freedom and was in the face of goalkeeper Matheus Cunha. However, at the time of submission, the attacker tried to take the red-black archer, but sent him out. In another good finish, Vinícius kicked over the goalkeeper, but Figueiredo kicked over the defense and the ball went out.



CROSS-MALTINE BEAM

The Red-Black gave the answer with Lazarus. The forward received a good ball on the left and kicked it across. Then, it was Vasco’s turn to retrieve a ball at the opponent’s exit and lead to danger. After the ball crossed in the area, Figueiredo avoided the exit and played for Andrey, who finished and hit the crossbar

​

RED BLACK IN FRONT

With the pressure of the Meninos da Colina, Flamengo tried to meet in the match. And the maxim of those who don’t take the lead was again valid in the duel, as in the first game. After a corner kick, defender Cleiton won the dispute with Zé Vitor and headed firmly to open the scoring.

WELL PLAYED GAME

On the way back from halftime, the game was well disputed, with the teams tense looking for the goal. In this second half, the game had more cards and both teams strengthened the marking, as a goal would change everything. Therefore, the best chance was for Vasco with Zé Vitor. After the cross, the defender hit the goal, but Cleiton saved over the line.

MATHEUS FRANCE DECIDES

With a lot of dispute in midfield, the teams tried to break the block based on their will. Until a name decided the game in favor of Flamengo. Matheus França received the ball on the right side and the midfielder risked the submission and hit the corner of goalkeeper Fintelman.

IT AGAIN AND CONFUSION AT THE END

In the end, the forward took advantage of the counterattack and the failure of JP Galvão and scored the goal that sealed Flamengo’s classification, in Gávea. In the end, there was a lot of confusion between the teams, which had to be contained by security and club officials.

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO 3×0 VASCO

Date/Time: 10/26/2021, at 3:15 pm

Local: Gávea, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Felipe da Silva Gonçalves Paludo (RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Gomes Magalhães (RJ) and Marcus Vinicius Machado Araujo Brandao (RJ)

Fourth referee: Philip Georg Bennett (RJ)

Yellow cards: Igor Jesus, Werton, Ryan, Juan and Marcos Paulo (FLA) / Juninho (VAS)

Red cards:

Goals: Cleiton (1-0) (29’/1T), Matheus France (2-0) (41’/2T), Matheus France (3-0) (43’/2T)

FLAMENGO (Technician: Fábio Matias)

Matheus Cunha; Luan, Kayque Soares, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo (Ítalo 39’/2T); Daniel Cabral, (Igor Jesus 29’/1T) Yuri and Thiaguinho; André (Ryan Luka 21’/2T), Lázaro (Werton 21’/2T) and Matheus França.

VASCO (Technician: Igor Guerra)

Fintelman; Saulo (JP Galvão 12’/2T), Menezes, Zé Vitor and Caio Eduardo; Rodrigo, Andrey (Cachoeira 45’/2T), Marlon Gomes (Juninho 12’/2T) and MT (Marcos Dias 27’/2T); Figueiredo (Juan 27’/2T) and Vinícius (Tavares 12’/2T)