Maurício Souza, from volleyball, apologizes after homophobic post

Volleyball player Maurício Souza used his Twitter to apologize for a homophobic post made on Instagram. Earlier, the athlete had been removed from Minas Tênis Clube, where he plays, due to pressure from the club’s sponsors.

“Guys, after talking to my family, colleagues and club board, I thought a lot about the latest posts I made on my profile. I’m going public to apologize to everyone I disrespected or offended, this was not my intention”, wrote Mauricio, on Twitter, where he has less than 50 followers. The post that gave rise to the controversy was made on Instagram, where the athlete is followed by 249,000 people. Both remain exposed on the player’s social network.

On Children’s Day, Mauricio shared an image of a report saying that Superman would come out bisexual. He wrote: “A, it’s just a drawing, no biggie. Go for it and let’s see where we stop”. Afterwards, she posted a photo of a transsexual basketball player saying: “If you find any men in this photo, you are prejudiced, transphobic and homophobic”.

The post caused intense repercussions and two Master sponsors of the team demanded that Minas take the “necessary measures” against Maurício as soon as possible.