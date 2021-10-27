Maurício Souza, from volleyball, is removed by Minas after a case of homophobia

After pressure from sponsors, Minas Tênis Clube decided to remove Maurício Souza after the player made a homophobic publication on Children’s Day. The athlete still does not know the definition of the board and may publicly retract to remain on the team.

The blog Olhar Olímpico explained that the removal is not definitive because the club is divided. While there is a demand on the part of fans and sponsors, the rest of the athletes defend Maurício and don’t want him out of the team.

The publication by journalist Demétrio Vecchioli highlighted a letter from the setter and captain of the team, William Arjona, to the board, in which he says that the entire cast, including the libero Maique, who is homosexual, defends Maurício’s right to “freedom of expression” . Players threaten to leave Minas if the central is fired.

This Tuesday (October 26), Fiat released an official statement demanding “appropriate measures” about what happened. “In relation to the recent statements by the player Maurício Souza, of the Fiat Minas Gerdau volleyball team, Fiat declares its repudiation of any expression of homophobic nature, considering unacceptable the manifestations motivated by prejudice, disrespectful or excluding impetus”, highlighted the company .

