MC Gui, Rico, Sthefane and Tati are nominated for the sixth Roça of A Fazenda 13 – A Fazenda

MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Sthefane Matos and Tati Quebra Barraco were nominated for the sixth Roça de The Farm 13. The vote, live, was held this Tuesday night (26).

Champion of the Fire Trial, Gui Araujo went in search of the Powers of the Flame and kept the Yellow one for himself. At first, he did not reveal the contents of the parchment.

As a result, the businessman delivered the Red to Dynho Alves. The singer could not read the Power of the Flame. So he just thanked Bill.

As a farmer, Bil Araújo appointed MC Gui straight to Roça: “He’s smart. I haven’t seen a dirty game on his part, but he’s very strategist,” he declared.

Voting continued to define the second roceiro. At this stage, the residents of Baia could not be voted.

After many justifications and bickering, Rico was the most voted, with four votes.

However, before defining the second roceiro, Gui Araujo revealed the Power of the Yellow Flame: “The owner of this power must choose a pawn. The total number of votes received by the chosen one will be multiplied by two”.

Without thinking too much, Bill quoted Solange’s name. Thus, the player had four votes and tied with Rico.

The decision was handed over to the Farmer. Bil chose Rico to occupy the second bench in the Roça.

To continue, Rico pulled Tati Quebra Barraco da Baia to the third stool.

That done, Tati started Resta One and saved Solange. The other pawns followed the dynamic in the same way.

Dynho saw himself with a great responsibility: choosing between Sthefane and Mileide.

The singer saved Mileide, Sthefane was left in Resta Um and occupies fourth place in Roça.

As the fourth farmer, she vetoed MC Gui from participating in the Farmer’s Test. However, the Power of the Red Flame – delivered by Gui Araujo to Dynho – changed the game.

“The owner of this power must exchange the vetoed farmer from the Farmer’s Test for another farmer”.

Thus, Dynho vetoed Rico from participating in the Farmer’s Test this Wednesday (27). The comedian is the first confirmed in Roça.

The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday, at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera and, on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

