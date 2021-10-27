MC Gui, Rico, Tati and Sthe

The workers of Fazenda 2021 met this Tuesday night (26) to define who is in the field that will define the sixth eliminated from the program. Arcrebiano, farmer of the week, led the decision and, at the end of the dynamic, four names occupied the spotlight: MC Gui, Rico Melquiades, Tati Quebra Barraco and Sthe Matos.

The first vote of the night was, as is traditional in reality TV, from the Farmer. Arcrebiano opened the works and sent MC GUI straight to the hot seat, justifying that the pawn is inconsistent and did not keep his word when saving himself from the field last week and condemning Gui Araújo. He also said that he sees falsehood in MC Gui due to the funkeiro’s sudden approach to Dayane Mello.

The farmer’s decision is unprecedented and marks the first time the participant goes to the farm. In response, MC Gui said he didn’t go to Fazenda 2021 to please Arcrebiano.

With the first vacancy on the farm already occupied, all those confined – except for the farmer – announced their votes and explained the justification to the public and Adriane Galisteu. After some face-to-face accusations and the traditional ‘love vows’, Rich Melquiades received 4 votes and ended up occupying the position of the farm as the most voted name among the participants. After receiving the majority of votes, the pawn said that he expected to be on this week’s list of those on the farm this week at Fazenda 2021.

The third name on the farm this week at Fazenda 2021 is Tati Quebra Barraco. The person was among the residents of the bay and ended up being pulled by Rico, following the rules of the reality show. As such, she was the one who started this week’s ‘one left’, which condemned Sthe Matos to the spotlight. In other words, the participant was not chosen by anyone when Galisteu asked ‘who are you saving from the farm this time?’

Red Flame: chosen by Record TV netizens on Tik Tok, this power gave its owner the possibility to veto one of the farmers in the Prova do Farmeiro of the week. With this, the chosen pawn does not run the risk of escaping the hot seat and assuming power in the reality show.

Yellow Flame: the participant was able to double the votes received by one of the pawns. He chose to double Solange Gomes’ votes and the ex-muse of Gugu’s bathtub was tied with Rico Melquiades.

Thus, Dynho gained for himself a power that, in the original format, would belong to the pawn that remained in the dynamics of the remaining one. He decided to veto Rico Melquiades from the Farmer’s Proof, sending the pawn straight to the public vote for next Thursday’s elimination.

In other words, the competition will be disputed by MC Gui, Tati Quebra Barraco and Sthe Matos and will officially define who is on the farm this week and can leave Farm 2021. The program with the decision for the farmer’s hat will be broadcast live at 22:45 , on Record TV.

